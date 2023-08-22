Google Announces “AI First Accelerator Program” to Empower African Startups

Global technology giant Google has unveiled the “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First” initiative, aimed at providing essential support to African startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address local challenges.

This groundbreaking program underscores AI’s transformative potential across industries and recognizes the role of African startups in tackling pressing issues through AI-powered solutions.

The “AI First” program serves as a dynamic platform for startups eager to explore AI’s capabilities.

Drawing inspiration from previous successful initiatives such as the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, this program upholds its core mission: to nurture and amplify African-led innovations.

Entrepreneurial ventures at various stages, up to series A, based in Africa or creating AI solutions tailored to the continent, are encouraged to apply for the 10-week equity-free accelerator program.

Selected participants will gain access to Google’s AI expertise, valuable technical resources including up to $350,000 in Google Cloud Credits, guidance from seasoned AI professionals, and the opportunity to forge meaningful connections within the industry.

Speaking about the initiative, Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, expressed, “Africa’s tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It’s inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. ‘AI First’ is more than a program; it’s a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realise their full potential.”

The “Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa” program, launched in 2018, has left a significant impact on the African startup ecosystem.

A total of 106 startups from 17 African countries have benefitted from the initiative. These startups collectively raised over $263 million in funding and generated over 2,800 direct job opportunities within the region.

Startups aspiring to be part of the “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First” are invited to submit their applications by September 6, 2023.

For further information and application submissions, interested parties can visit the official website at g.co/acceleratorafrica.