JUST IN: EFCC Apprehends Declared-Wanted Socialite Achimugu

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Abuja socialite Aisha Achimugu at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, shortly after her return from London.

This follows a March 2025 declaration by the EFCC naming her wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering linked to MBA Trading and Capital Limited.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had ordered Achimugu on Monday to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday and attend court on April 30. Her lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, confirmed the arrest but criticized it as a violation of judicial directives, stating: “She arrived voluntarily… but was arrested at the airport”.

Ojukwu disclosed Achimugu initiated a hunger strike, calling her “a prisoner of conscience”. An EFCC source defended the arrest, noting the court’s appearance order did not restrict detention and emphasizing the need to ensure compliance.

