Prof. Ekanola emerges acting VC of University of Ibadan

The Senate of the University of Ibadan has elected Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Ekanola, who is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics was elected on Monday.

He scored 275 votes to defeat four other professors seeking to replace Professor Idowu Olayinka whose tenure expired today, 30th November.

The four other professors Professor Olanike Adeyemo who scored 13 votes, Professor A. Oluleye who got 80 votes, Professor Adigun Agbaje who got 15 votes and Professor Gbemisola Oke who got 14 votes.