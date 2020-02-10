APC reacts to death of Senator Ignatius Longjan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the death of Plateau South Senatorial District, Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Okay.ng had reported how Longjan died in a Turkish hospital after battling with an undisclosed illness.

The National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Monday said “the late Senator was a grassroots politician and progressive federal lawmaker who advocated for a smooth working relationship between the executive and legislature as a way of ensuring good governance and proper initiation and implementation of policies that impact positively on the people.”

The statement reads in part: “He was a loyal party man who championed party supremacy over personal interest in all party matters and decisions, as displayed in the emergence of the leadership of the current 9th National Assembly.

“We extend our condolences to Senator Longjan’s immediate family, constituents, the National Assembly, the government and entire people of Plateau State. May the Almighty God grant all comfort during this time of grief and may the soul of Senator Longjan rest in peace.”