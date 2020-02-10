Nigerian Senator Ignatius Longjan dies in Turkey

A Nigerian Senator Ignatius Longjan, representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District of Plateau State, has passed away in Turkey.

According to former Chief of Staff, Chief John Dafa’an, Longjan died in a Turkish hospital after battling with an undisclosed illness.

He said: “It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is death, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey.”

Senator Longjan before his death was the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourrism, and also a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was a former deputy governor of Plateau State between the year 2011 and 2015.