#999EP trends as Olamide drops new project today

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim February 10, 2020
Nigerian singer, Olamide is gearing up to drop a 9-track EP titled ‘999’.

The project scheduled for release by 9 PM today, Faburyay 10, 2020, features Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E, and Jackmillz.

Since the EP was announced, Olamide fans have shown their excitement ahead of the release.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

