999EP trends as Olamide drops new project today

Nigerian singer, Olamide is gearing up to drop a 9-track EP titled ‘999’.

The project scheduled for release by 9 PM today, Faburyay 10, 2020, features Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E, and Jackmillz.

Since the EP was announced, Olamide fans have shown their excitement ahead of the release.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Who drops EP On Monday? 🔊 Olamide

Who is the King of the street? 🔊 Olamide

9 years, 9 Albums, 9 Tracks 🔊 Olamide

Premieres on 9 stations at 9 pm

This legend is just too underrated #999EP pic.twitter.com/6PcbqjbC0S — Kamal YouTube 🔌 (@DatIwoBoy) February 10, 2020

Olamide is dropping his 9th studio album today by 9pm. What a Legendary feat. 🐐 In preparation for this, let me share with you my best Olamide & Wizkid collab titled KANA. 🔥🔥 Comment your favourite Olamide & Wizkid song using the hash tag #999EPpic.twitter.com/FSWdbiVed6 — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) February 10, 2020

All hail to king baddo,no publicity stunt,no noise,not clinging on international act(only featured upcoming act on EP). Let my nigga shine x we rise by lifting others.#999EP out today

9pm

9 artist featured

9 tracks only. — loose mouth*YBNL Soldier*999 EP (@oluwaremisneh) February 10, 2020

Do you know Olamide is the only Nigeria artiste with 3albums on Billboard. Another madness incoming today!!#999EP #Olamide — adelove (@ifeade____) February 10, 2020

Get ready! It’s a great day. You didn’t see this coming. @olamide_YBNL is set to change the weather with his latest body of work, the #999EP premiering on 9 radio stations 9pm tonight! If you sleep on it, water fit carry you go! February fire!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/68iDtL9ML6 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 10, 2020