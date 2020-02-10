#999EP trends as Olamide drops new project today
Nigerian singer, Olamide is gearing up to drop a 9-track EP titled ‘999’.
The project scheduled for release by 9 PM today, Faburyay 10, 2020, features Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E, and Jackmillz.
Since the EP was announced, Olamide fans have shown their excitement ahead of the release.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Who drops EP On Monday? 🔊 Olamide
Who is the King of the street? 🔊 Olamide
9 years, 9 Albums, 9 Tracks 🔊 Olamide
Premieres on 9 stations at 9 pm
This legend is just too underrated #999EP pic.twitter.com/6PcbqjbC0S
— Kamal YouTube 🔌 (@DatIwoBoy) February 10, 2020
Olamide is dropping his 9th studio album today by 9pm. What a Legendary feat. 🐐
In preparation for this, let me share with you my best Olamide & Wizkid collab titled KANA. 🔥🔥
Comment your favourite Olamide & Wizkid song using the hash tag #999EPpic.twitter.com/FSWdbiVed6
— if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) February 10, 2020
https://twitter.com/Buchi_Laba/status/1226786574886674432?s=20
All hail to king baddo,no publicity stunt,no noise,not clinging on international act(only featured upcoming act on EP).
Let my nigga shine x we rise by lifting others.#999EP out today
9pm
9 artist featured
9 tracks only.
— loose mouth*YBNL Soldier*999 EP (@oluwaremisneh) February 10, 2020
Do you know Olamide is the only Nigeria artiste with 3albums on Billboard.
Another madness incoming today!!#999EP #Olamide
— adelove (@ifeade____) February 10, 2020
Get ready! It’s a great day. You didn’t see this coming. @olamide_YBNL is set to change the weather with his latest body of work, the #999EP premiering on 9 radio stations 9pm tonight! If you sleep on it, water fit carry you go! February fire!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/68iDtL9ML6
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 10, 2020
So Baddo will be d first to usher us into Valentine's mood with #999EP
Genging gon be lit this week❤
— Daddy Gee Hoe🤣 (@iamphveektor) February 10, 2020