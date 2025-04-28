Despite Tumultuous Start, Trump Retains Loyal Base After 100 Days

As President Donald Trump marks 100 days in his second term, his administration has aggressively pursued sweeping changes, including slashing federal agencies, engaging in contentious trade disputes, and intensifying immigration enforcement. Although his approval ratings have declined sharply, core supporters remain undeterred.

Frank Tuoti, a retired machinist from New Hampshire, voiced cautious confidence in Trump’s economic policies. “I’m a little concerned about the economy with his tariff, his new tariff policies, but I’m hoping that it will work out,” he said. Tuoti, whose retirement funds have suffered from market fluctuations, trusts Trump’s financial acumen: “He’s negotiating with a lot of different countries… and one thing he does know about is money, and making money.”

Virginia resident Jane Sisk, a retired mother, praised Trump’s overall agenda but admitted the president faces difficulties ending the war in Ukraine. “I think we got two very stubborn leaders… Trump and JD Vance both have done just about everything they can,” she said. “Trump is the art of the deal… but he’s having a hard time making a deal on that one.”

In Reno, Nevada, wine store owner Karen Miner remains calm about the uncertain impact of tariffs on her business. “You can’t do numbers yet… because it’s still in negotiations,” she said. Miner believes domestic alternatives exist: “They can always buy wines from the United States.” She lauded Trump’s intellect, calling him “very brilliant.”





Christy Edwards, a retired teacher in North Carolina, strongly supports Trump’s immigration crackdown, emphasizing deportations target criminals, not law-abiding immigrants. “Those are the kind of people we don’t need in the United States,” she said. Edwards also opposed public funding for immigrants, noting working Americans bear the cost.

Twenty-two-year-old Zack Kline from Pennsylvania highlighted early signs of change, like fewer border crossings, but remains cautious: “It’s kind of a wait-and-see because it’s only been 100 days.” He anticipates Trump’s promises on fracking and reducing government waste.

While Trump’s supporters re

main loyal, polls reveal widespread disapproval of his policies, with approval ratings at historic lows for his second term.