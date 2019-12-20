Andrew Bailey picked to head Bank Of England

Andrew Bailey has been selected to become the next governor of the Bank of England, Britain’s finance minister Sajid Javid announces.

“I am delighted to announce that the next governor of the Bank of England will be Andrew Bailey… Without question, he is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU,” Javid said.

The finance minister also noted that Bailey will succeed Mark Carney on March 16.

Andrew John Bailey is a British central banker, who was Deputy Governor of the Bank of England from April 2013 to July 2016. He had previously served as the bank’s chief cashier from January 2004 until April 2011. Before Bailey’s appointment as governor of the Bank of England, he was the chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority.