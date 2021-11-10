INEC declares Soludo as winner of Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chukwuma Soludo as winner of the Anambra governorship election.

The Returning Officer of the Anambra Governorship Election, Prof Florence Obi, announced the result on Wednesday morning at the INEC office in Awka, Anambra State.

“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” she declared.

Soludo was declared winner following a supplementary election was held in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

He won 19 of the 21 local governments areas including Ihiala LGA.

Soludo, who was the apex bank governor between 2004 and 2009, won with 112,229 votes beating Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress who got 43,285 votes. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party who polled 21,261 votes came fourth.