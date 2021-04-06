NCoS boss orders investigation into Imo jailbreak

The Acting Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr John Mrabure, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident that occurred at the Owerri Custodial Centre in the early hours of Monday, April 5, 2021.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria early Tuesday in Abuja.

Mrabure said that the assignment, which would be carried out in collaboration with other security organisations has commenced with a Search and Recover Operations to recapture the fleeing inmates.

NAN reports that the Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo had been attacked by unknown gunmen who forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody.

The attackers, who stormed the facility at about 02:15hrs on Monday, April 5, 2021, gained entrance into the premises by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

They were said to have arrived at the centre in their large number in several Hilux Pick-Up vans and Sienna buses armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately engaged the security personnel on duty in a fierce gun battle.

The invaders eventually detonated explosives to gain entrance.

Mrabure appealed to the good citizens of Imo and indeed Nigerians to volunteer useful information that would facilitate the recapture of the fleeing inmates.

He, however, assured the people that the security of custodial centres across the country remained sacrosanct.

He equally directed all officers attached to custodial facilities to remain vigilant at this trying period of the NCoS.

“As at the last count, six inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack, ” he said.