Alleged N80bn Fraud: EFCC announces arrest of Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80 billion.

This was announced by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Idris was arrested after failing to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80bn.

“The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.”