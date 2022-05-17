Gas cylinder explosion rocks Kano, leaves many injured, including school children

A gas cylinder explosion has rocked the Sabon Gari area of Kano state on Tuesday, leaving many injured and some feared dead. Okay.ng has learned.

A school near the scene was also destroyed, leaving some children injured.

This was confirmed by CP Sama’ila. Shuaibu Dikko, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State. Speaking to newsmen at the scene, the CP said:

When the news of an alledged explosion got to us, we rushed to the scene to confirm the incident.

When we got to the scene, we confirmed that the explosion was from a welder’s workshop. Only four persons have been confirmed dead so far.

The Police Chief added.

He asserted the commitment of the police in working assiduously to get to the head of the matter.

CP Dikko further urged Nigerians to dispel the rumours making waves that it was a bomb explosion.