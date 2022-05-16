FG announces date for resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service

The federal government has ordered the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) from the 23rd of May, 2022.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mahmood Yakub on Monday.

It can be recalled that services had been suspended on the route after terrorists attacked a train, fatally shot several persons, and abducted scores of passengers in March.

According to the statement, the decision to resume services does not mean efforts to secure the safe release of those abducted will be put on hold.

The statement reads, “Concerted joint effort to secure the safe release of the abducted passengers being held hostage by the terrorists continues out of the public domain for strategic security reasons.

“However, the Government wishes to assure the relatives of the abducted citizens still in captivity that the safe rescue of these passengers is a top priority and that they should not misconstrue the resumption of train services as abandonment or nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight.

“The Federal Government will never abdicate its responsibility in rescuing these valuable citizens. The government assures its resolve not to succumb to threats by any faceless group.

“Meanwhile, the Board and management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform our valued customers that additional security measures are being put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of the passengers on board.

“These measures are not only for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) but also for all the passenger train services, especially on the standard gauge railway lines.

“The passenger train service between Abuja-Kaduna is to commence on Monday 23rd May, 2022.

“Consequently, the passengers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the NRC in order to enjoy improved service delivery, safety and comfort by patiently complying with additional measures that will surely be introduced for the safety of our passengers, such as requesting for passengers National Identification Numbers (NIN) as part of our internal security check.

“In addition, presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train: Valid Photo Identification Card (ID)Reachable telephone number of Next of Kin (NOK) or close relative.

“Online and offline purchase of tickets must contain the passengers’ individual profiles or identification data.

“The NRC management appeals to our valued customers for understanding and invites them to effortlessly cooperate with our staff at the various train stations. We further appreciate complying with these simple security measures while passengers must desist from obtaining tickets through unauthorized (Racketeers) sources.”