Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court remands Okorocha in EFCC custody

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the determination of his bail application.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Monday after Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge filed by the EFCC.

Justice Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.

Okay.ng recalls that Okorocha had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The second defendant in the suit, Anyim Chinenye, as well as the five companies also pleaded not guilty to the charges.