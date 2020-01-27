Alleged Fraud: Court grants Shehu Sani N10m bail

Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has been granted bail at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Okay.ng understands that court granted Sani bail in the sum of N10 million during his arraignment on a two-count charge of bribery presented against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the charges, the former lawmaker allegedly collected $15,000 from a businessman, Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

More to come shortly…