Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur cannot finish in the top four – Paul Merson reveals

English football television pundit, Paul Merson, has predicted that Chelsea will finish in the fourth position in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal player also stated that fellow clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will not finish above Chelsea this season.

Merson said: “Chelsea are in pole position to finish in fourth position in the Premier League this season,”

“Tottenham Hotspur cannot finish in the top four because I do not see them displacing Chelsea from that position at the moment.

“Spurs are so fortunate right now because they have been torn to scraps in their last two games but still be able to get the victory.”

Meanwhile, the blues are currently in the fourth position with 41 points from 25 games, while Tottenham are sixth with 37 points from the same number of games.