Faces of 4 suspects arrested for killing Funke Olakunrin (Photo)

The Police had on Thursday announced the arrested of four suspects linked to the killing of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Olakunrin was shot dead by gunmen on 12 July 2019, at Kajola on Ondo-Ore Road on her way to Lagos.

The force public relations officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Thursday announced the arrest of Lawal Mazaje, 40, from Felele, Kogi and Adamu adamu, 50, from Jada in Adamawa.

Others are Mohammed Shehu Usman, 26, from Illela Sokoto and Auwal Abubakar, 25, from Shinkafi, Zamfara state.