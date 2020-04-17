Toyin Abraham speaks on allegedly replacing Funke Akindele as NCDC ambassador

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has denied reports suggesting that she has ‘replaced’ her colleague Funke Akinde as an ambassador of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Abraham had appeared in a campaign video of the NCDC urging Nigerians to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The actress advised the public on the importance of regular hand washing and other safety tips needed to avoid contracting the disease.

However, a report emerged suggesting that Abraham has released Akindele as the agency’s ambassador.

It can be recalled that NCDC had earlier denied engaging anyone as its ambassador.

Meanwhile, Abraham on Friday shared an Instagram post debunking NCDC ambassador claim.

She wrote: “It has just being brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a senior colleague.

“That line of thought necessitate I put this out there. I am not an ambassador to NCDC. I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation.

“Please I support the campaign against COVID-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag anyone down. Thank you.”