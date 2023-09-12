Remembering Mohbad: 10 Key Facts About the Late Nigerian Singer

Nigeria’s music scene mourns the untimely passing of one of its rising stars, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, famously known as Mohbad.
At the tender age of 27, the talented rapper, singer, and songwriter left a profound impact on the industry and his fans.
Here are 10 important things to know about the late artist:
- Early Life: Mohbad was born on June 8, 1996, in Lagos, Nigeria.
- Musical Versatility: He was a multifaceted artist, excelling as a rapper, singer, and songwriter, showcasing his versatility in the ever-evolving Nigerian music landscape.
- Education: Mohbad completed his primary and secondary school education in Lagos, where he likely developed his passion for music.
- Rising Star: He quickly gained recognition as one of the emerging stars in the Nigerian music scene, amassing a dedicated fan base eager to witness his musical journey.
- Marlian Records: Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records,” a label known for nurturing talent within the Nigerian music industry. However, he departed from the label in 2022, seeking new horizons in his career.
- Debut Album: In the fourth quarter of 2020, Mohbad released his debut album, the “Light EP,” solidifying his presence in the industry. The project followed the success of his viral hit “Ponmo,” featuring Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.
- Hit Singles: Mohbad’s music resonated with audiences, with hit singles like “Ponmo,” “Feel Good,” and “Ko Por Ke” (featuring Rexxie) dominating the airwaves. The latter received three nominations at The Headies Awards in 2022.
- Collaborations: The late artist collaborated with an array of fellow musicians, including industry heavyweights like Davido, Zlatan, Oladips, Small Doctor, Lil Kesh, Bella Shmurda, Lil Frosh, and many others.
- Relatable Lyrics: Mohbad was known for his streetwise and relatable lyrics that delved into everyday life and experiences, resonating with fans across the country.
- Battling Mental Health: Notably, Bella Shmurda once revealed that Mohbad was facing mental health challenges, highlighting the importance of addressing mental health issues within the entertainment industry and beyond.