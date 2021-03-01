FG asks Nigerians to register for COVID-19 vaccination

The federal government of Nigeria has directed citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccination via the portal of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

FG made this announcement through its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“Please visit the website http://nphcda.gov.ng and click on ‘COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration’ to register for #COVID19 vaccination,” it tweeted.

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria is expected to receive 3.92m doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, from COVAX.