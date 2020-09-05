LSFVCB secretary suspended for imposing 5% levy on digital contents

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun, has been suspended for imposing five per cent levy on all visual and audio content produced in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, announced Balogun’s suspension in a statement on Friday.

According to Omotosho, the LSFVCB secretary was not authorised to make such an announcement.

He also noted that an administrative inquiry has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The statement read, “The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a 5% levy. The Government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media.

“The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative inquiry.

“The fifth pillar of the THEMES Agenda, the development policy of this administration, is Entertainment and Tourism. Practitioners are partners in our effort to ensure that Lagos State remains Africa’s leader in entertainment.”

The commissioner also noted that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu is sensitive to the fact that the industry has been badly hit by the effects of coronavirus pandemic.