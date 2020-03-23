Nigeria records first death of coronavirus case

Nigeria has confirmed its first death of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the announcement on Monday.

According to NCDC, “the victim was a 67-year-old man who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom.

“He was said to have started exhibiting the symptoms of the virus on Tuesday and the case was reported to the NCDC who took his blood specimen for a test.

“He tested positive and was evacuated to the specialist hospital, Gwagwalada in Abuja but died while receiving treatment.”