Aisha Buhari expresses joy as daughter, Hanan, weds

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari on Friday expressed her joy as her daughter, Hanan, wedded Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban.

Okay.ng understands that the wedding was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a post shared on social media, Aisha said she is overwhelmed with the support “from family, friends and well-wishers”.

She wrote: “Today is a great and happy day for my family as we witnessed the wedding of my daughter, Aisha Hanan Buhari to Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpour of goodwill and support from family, friends and well-wishers. Let me use this opportunity to thank everyone that graced the occasion with their presence and those that could not, for the understanding that at this time of a global pandemic and the need to strictly adhere to the advice of our health authorities necessitated limited gathering.

“We appreciate your prayers for a blessed union, for the couple as they begin their marital life.”

Turad, Hanan’s husband, is a special adviser to the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Here are some pre-wedding photos the First Lady shared on her page accompanied by her message.