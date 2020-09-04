Africa Cup of Nations trophy ‘stolen’ from Egyptian FA headquarters

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy has reportedly been stolen from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) headquarters in Cairo.

The FA confirmed the incident in a statement shared via its social media handle on Friday.

According to the football body, the disappearance of the African showpiece trophy they retained for life after winning three consecutive AFCON titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010 respectively.

The statement read, “As the Egyptian Football Association plans to develop its headquarters, including converting the entrance into a small museum for Egyptian football, the federation’s management was surprised that there were a number of lost trophies in the federation’s storeroom.

“These trophies were supposed to be used in the development process. An investigation is underway to verify whether these old trophies survived the fire and looting of the EFA’s headquarters in 2013 when they were attacked by Ultras groups, or if they were among the losses that resulted from the damage inflicted on the building in this incident.”