Afenifere Attributes Rising Terrorism in Nigeria to Foreign Interests and Domestic Failures

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, expressed deep concern on Monday over the escalating terrorism across Nigeria’s North-East, North-Central, and North-West regions.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the organisation cited multiple causes for the surge, including ungoverned territories, porous borders, widespread weapon proliferation, and the involvement of state actors and influential figures in sabotage and illegal mining activities.

Afenifere also pointed to ethnic groups’ territorial ambitions, instability in the Sahel region, farmer-pastoralist clashes, and a swelling population of uneducated youths-particularly in the North-as key contributors. Socio-economic challenges such as high unemployment, weak government presence, and a pervasive culture of wealth acquisition by any means were also blamed.

Ajayi emphasized, “In identifying the root causes of insecurity, it is clear that wide expanses of ungoverned land, porous northern borders, the proliferation of weapons, and weak institutional capacity all play critical roles.” He further highlighted sabotage by unscrupulous politicians, ethno-religious bigotry, and ineffective governance as factors worsening the crisis.





Drawing on a January 2025 statement by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa and recent remarks by Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, Ajayi revealed credible evidence that foreign interests, particularly from Mali, are fueling terrorism in Nigeria. “There have been consistent reports linking foreign elements, particularly from Mali, to attacks on Nigerian soil,” he noted.

Recent terror and banditry attacks have devastated Plateau, Benue, Niger, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kwara states, causing significant loss of life and property worth billions of naira. Afenifere criticized poor governance at state and local levels as a major enabler of these crimes, quoting the Queer Ladder Theory: “Organised crimes thrive where the government’s ability to sanction and deter is weak, where public corruption is endemic, and where legitimate livelihood opportunities are slim.”

The organisation warned that terror groups increasingly recruit from the growing number of uneducated youths in the North. Ajayi recalled that “as many as 30,000 bandits were reportedly active in the North-West as far back as 2010,” and despite security efforts, this number has grown due to the presence of unskilled youth. Echoing Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he stressed that neglecting education for the poor threatens societal peace.

Afenifere linked youth frustration to the psychological “Frustration-Aggression Theory,” explaining that unmet promises often drive vulnerable youths toward violence.





The group also paid tribute to its late leader, Senator Abraham Adesanya, describing him as a “titan of conscience, courage, and unyielding patriotism.” In a separate statement, Organising Secretary Kole Omololu lauded Adesanya’s legacy as a beacon of progressive thought and an advocate for true federalism during Nigeria’s challenging political eras.