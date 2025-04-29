Aviation Minister Keyamo Stresses Importance of Tinubu’s Second Term to Complete Economic Reforms

On Monday, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, called on members of the All Progressives Congress to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

Keyamo highlighted that the President’s economic reforms are still ongoing and require more time to bear full fruit.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Keyamo described it as “tragic” if a new administration were to reverse or stop the current fiscal policies. He urged, “Every single APC member in this country today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not,” stressing the necessity of a second term for the completion of reforms.

Keyamo pointed out the negative effects of policy discontinuity in the past, saying, “This is what has happened in the past where you have all kinds of inchoate policies being implemented,” underscoring the need for sustained governance to realize economic stability.