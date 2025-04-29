Politics

Aviation Minister Keyamo Stresses Importance of Tinubu’s Second Term to Complete Economic Reforms

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

On Monday, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, called on members of the All Progressives Congress to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

Keyamo highlighted that the President’s economic reforms are still ongoing and require more time to bear full fruit.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Keyamo described it as “tragic” if a new administration were to reverse or stop the current fiscal policies. He urged, “Every single APC member in this country today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not,” stressing the necessity of a second term for the completion of reforms.

Keyamo pointed out the negative effects of policy discontinuity in the past, saying, “This is what has happened in the past where you have all kinds of inchoate policies being implemented,” underscoring the need for sustained governance to realize economic stability.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah Supreme Council for Shariah President, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah, Is Dead
Next Article Afenifere Attributes Rising Terrorism in Nigeria to Foreign Interests and Domestic Failures

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nnamdi Kanu
Federal High Court Approves Behind-Screen Testimony for Witnesses in Nnamdi Kanu’s Terrorism Trial
News Top stories
King Sunny Ade
Juju Legend King Sunny Ade Not Missing or Kidnapped, Son Confirms
News
Nigeria Police Arrest 12 Kidnappers, Seize Firearms in Multi-State Operations
News
Army Court Martial Sentences Soldier to Death by Hanging for Girlfriend’s Murder
News
JUST IN: EFCC Apprehends Declared-Wanted Socialite Achimugu
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like