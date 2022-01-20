AFCON: Nigeria to face Tunisia in round of 16
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 stage.
Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving runners-up Egypt to face Ivory Coast in the next round.
Three-time former winners Nigeria continued their fine start to the competition by sweeping aside Guinea-Bissau courtesy of second-half goals from Umar Sadiq and captain William Troost-Ekong.
The Super Eagles will stay in Garoua to play third-placed team Tunisia in the last 16 on Sunday.
Cape Verde will take on Sadio Mane’s Senegal in Bafoussam on January 25, while Malawi will meet Morocco on the same day in Yaounde after reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.
Africa Cup of Nations last-16 fixtures (all times GMT):
Sunday, Jan 23
Burkina Faso v Gabon, Limbe, 1600
Nigeria v Tunisia, Garoua, 1900
Monday, Jan 24
Guinea v Gambia, Bafoussam, 1600
Cameroon v Comoros, Yaounde (Olembe), 1900
Tuesday, Jan 25
Senegal v Cape Verde, Bafoussam, 1600
Morocco v Malawi, Yaounde (Ahmadou Ahidjo), 1900
Wednesday, Jan 26
Ivory Coast v Egypt, Douala, 1600
Mali v Equatorial Guinea, Limbe, 1900
Quarter-finals
Saturday, Jan 29
Guinea or Gambia v Cameroon or Comoros, Douala, 1600
Burkina Faso or Gabon v Nigeria or Tunisia, Garoua, 1900
Sunday, Jan 30
Ivory Coast or Egypt v Morocco or Malawi, Yaounde (Olembe), 1600
Senegal or Cape Verde v Mali or Equatorial Guinea, Douala, 1900
Semi-finals
Wednesday, Feb 2
Burkina Faso, Gabon, Nigeria or Tunisia v Senegal, Cape Verde, Mali or Equatorial Guinea, Douala, 1900
Thursday, Feb 3
Guinea, Gambia, Cameroon or Comoros v Ivory Coast, Egypt, Morocco or Malawi, Yaounde (Olembe), 1900
Third place
Sunday, Feb 6
Losing semi-finalists, Yaounde (Ahmadou Ahidjo), 1600
Final
Sunday, Feb 6
Winning semi-finalists, Yaounde (Olembe), 1900