Photos: Buhari lands in Kaduna for commissioning of projects

Photos: Buhari lands in Kaduna for commissioning of projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening arrived in Kaduna State.

Okay.ng understands that President Buhari was received by Malam Nasir El-Rufai and senior Kaduna State Government officials.

The President will be commissioning urban renewal and other projects over the next two days (Thursday and Friday) in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

Governor El-Rufai announced the Buhari’s arrival with pictures via his social media handles.

“We are delighted to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Kaduna. We thank him for coming to commission some of our projects in Kaduna State,” El-Rufai said.