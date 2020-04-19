Adeboye: Coronavirus will soon decline in Nigeria, Africa

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG has declared that Coronavirus will soon in Nigeria and Africa.

The general overseer of RCCG disclosed this during his live broadcasted sermon on Sunday, April 19.

Adeboye also advised Nigerians to avoid unnecessary travels out of the country for a period of 8 weeks.

He said, “Coronavirus will soon decline in Africa. I urge you to avoid traveling out of Nigeria for 2 months.

“We have entered the declining stage for coronavirus, let’s endeavor to maintain hygiene and stay home.”

Nigeria had on Saturday, April 18, recorded a total of 48 cases bring total toll to 541 in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.