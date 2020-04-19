Coronavirus: Bayelsa govt declares dusk-to-dawn curfew

Bayelsa State Government has imposed a five-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Information and Orientation, who is also a member of the Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19, the 7.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. curfew begins on Sunday (April 19).

Akpor said the curfew was to reinforce the ban on social gathering, particularly gatherings at night clubs, eateries and nocturnal worship centres.

He urged security personnel to ensure compliance by the state residents.