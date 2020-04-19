News

Coronavirus: Bayelsa govt declares dusk-to-dawn curfew

Farouk Mohammed April 19, 2020
Douye Diri
Douye Diri

Bayelsa State Government has imposed a five-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Information and Orientation, who is also a member of the Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19, the 7.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. curfew begins on Sunday (April 19).

Akpor said the curfew was to reinforce the ban on social gathering, particularly gatherings at night clubs, eateries and nocturnal worship centres.

He urged security personnel to ensure compliance by the state  residents. 


