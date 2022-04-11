Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Abducted passengers beg FG to secure their release (Video)

A video showing passengers abducted during the recent attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train has surfaced.

The victims in the video were surrounded by gunmen in a forest, while they called on the government to act swiftly for their release.

One of the victims who spoke, but didn’t reveal her name, said she is a staff member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna state.

“In my own case, I am a staff of INEC in Kaduna state. I am pleading with the government to please come to our rescue,” she said.

Joy, another abductee who identified herself as a student of Kaduna State University, asked the government to ensure they are rescued safely.

“I’m speaking on behalf of the students. Government should please hear our cry and come to our aid,” Joy said.

A woman identified as Gladys, who said she was an “ex-staff of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria”, said the government should listen to concerns raised by citizens.

“What happened on Monday was needless if the government would have a listening ear and accede to what the populace are talking about,” Gladys said.

A male victim, identified as Adedeji, said he was on his way to Kaduna for eye treatment when the attack occurred.

Watch the video below: