2023: I seek your support, Osinbajo says as he formally declares intention to run for president (Video)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday officially joined the race to become President in 2023.

”I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” Osinabjo said in a video shared via his official social media handles on Monday.

