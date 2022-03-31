Abuja-Kaduna rail attack: Amaechi didn’t ask Nigerians to contribute money for victims’ treatment

The Ministry of Transportation has asked the public to disregard reports that said its Minister, Rotimi Amaechi asked Nigerians to contribute financially to the treatment of victims of the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, said this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the publications are not a representation of what the Minister said when he went to commiserate with the bomb blast victims in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Transportation’s attention has been drawn to the story carried by the Print media and other online platforms.

“Quoting the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as asking Nigerian people to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute to the treatment of the patients is false and a terrible misrepresentation.

“On the contrary, what the minister said and we have it on record is: ‘I have said to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute for the treatment of the patients.

“In light of the above, we urge the public to disregard these publications.

“As it is not a representation of what the minister said when he went to commiserate with the victims at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, both in Kaduna on March 30.”