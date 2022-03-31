Ramadan 2022: Watch out for new moon, Sultan directs Nigerian Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has asked Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1443AH from Friday.

The sultan said in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Administration at the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.

According to the statement, the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1443 AH Ramadan fast.

“The council prays that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the cresent of Ramadan 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.Advertisement

“If the cresent moon is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April, 2022, as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH.

“If, however, the cresent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April, 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.

“In the same vein, the Council enjoins all Muslims to be more prayerful unto Allah, especially in this month (Ramadan), to help our nation, the world in general and our leaders in particular to overcome the current challenges confronting the nation and the world.”