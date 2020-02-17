Court throws out suit challenging creation of four new emirates in Kano

The Kano State High Court has dismissed a suit filed by Kano kingmakers challenging the creation of four new emirates and the appointment of first-class emirs.

The judge, Ahmad Badamasi, delivering the judgement on Monday, said the suit has been overtaken by events as the law creating the emirates has been quashed with the judgment of Justice Usman Na’Abba on November 21, which nullified the creation of the emirates.

The four Kingmakers who instituted the suit are, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani (Madakin Kano); District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim (Makaman Kano); District head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar(Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta) and District head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan (Sarkin Ban Kano).

All the kingmakers have been relieved of their district heads title by the new emirs, and new ones have been appointed.

The defendants in the suit are Kano State Government, the governor, the Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, the Kano House of Assembly and the Attorney General of Kano State.

Also included are the new emirs: Aminu-Ado Bayero (Emir of Bichi), Ibrahim Abubakar (Emir of Karaye), Tafida Abubakar (Emir of Rano) and Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Emir of Gaya).