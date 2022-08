An Abuja-based lawyer identified as Suleiman Zailani has been killed by unknown assailants in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Okay.ng gathered that until his gruesome murder on Friday, August 5th 2022, the Zaria-born lawyer was an ex-banker.

His body will arrive at the Dambo Mai Sa’a, Juma’at Mosque, Kofar Gayan for Islamic funeral rites.