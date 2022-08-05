Throwback Video: The first edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006

The inaugural edition of Big Brother Nigeria, the popular reality show hit the TV screens 12 years ago. It was aired on DSTV channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006.

Olisa Adibua and actress, Michelle Dede have stamped their names in the history of the show as the first hosts of the maiden edition.

Big Brother Nigeria originally had 12 original housemates: Frank, Ify, Ebuka, Chinedu, Francisca, Gideon, Helen, Ichemeta, Joan, Joseph, Maureen and Yinka. Katung and Sandy would later enter the house as wild card entries.

At the end of the three-month stay in the house, Katung Aduwak emerged winner –he got the $100,000 prize money.