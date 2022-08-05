FirstBank branch, head office not sealed – Management

FirstBank, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion service provider has debunked a rumour making rounds online that its office/branch has been sealed.

The premier bank issued a statement on Friday, encouraging members of the public to discard the story as false and misleading.

In the statement, the Bank recalled that its office was sealed on 4th August 2022, after an unlawful enforcement at the Bank’s Coomassie House Branch of a garnishee order issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The Bank added that it is still challenging the issue in court.

“Please be informed that the referenced story is a misrepresentation of the facts and misleading”, said the statement.

“While the Bank has taken appropriate legal steps to deal with the situation, we wish to reassure our customers of unhindered banking services and unique customer experience in all our branches and through our numerous alternative channels.”