BBNaija 2020: Lucy emerges Head of House, picks Prince as Deputy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Lucy, has emerged as the Head of House for this week’s challenge.

Okay.ng recalls that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the official host of BBNaija, made an announcement on Sunday that only Head of House and Deputy Head of House will be immune to eviction.

The housemates played a dice game where they had two minutes each to take steps on the mat.

To start the game, you must roll a ‘6’ on the dice to move, each housemate has 2 minutes to take steps on the mat towards the box that says Head of House.

At the end of the game, Lucy emerged as the winner, picking Prince to be her deputy which saves him from possible eviction.