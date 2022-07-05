Home»Featured»Photo Story: Sylva, Kyari visit NLNG Stand at NOG 2022 Photo Story: Sylva, Kyari visit NLNG Stand at NOG 2022 Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter July 5, 2022 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print NLNG Manager, Government Relations, Godson Dienye and NLNG’s MD/CEO, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, brief the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Secretary-General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo; and NNPC’s GMD, Mele Kyari at NLNG’s Exhibition stand, Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference (NOG) 2022 today. TagsKyari NLNG Sylva Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter July 5, 2022 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print