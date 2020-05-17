Buhari renews tenure of Ben Akabueze as DG of budget office

President Muhammdu Buhari has renewed the tenure of Ben Akabueze as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

The special adviser to the minister of finance, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, made this announcement in a statement issued on Sunday.

Okay.ng understands that current tenure is scheduled to expire on June 10, 2020.

According to the statement, Mr Akabueze, popularly known as Ben, was first appointed as a Special Adviser Planning (SAP) to the President on February 15th, 2016 and later re-deployed and appointed as DG Budget, June 10th, 2016, by President Buhari to sort out long-standing issues in the Budget Office at that time.

This appointment would expire on June 10th.

According to the statement, the Budget Office is currently undergoing several reforms under the leadership of Mr Akabueze.

‘Akabueze has a track record of sterling performance and it is due to his achievements that Mr President has approved Akabueze’s tenure to be renewed for another term in order to institutionalise the achievements for a sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation,’ the statement read.

Mr Akabueze, an economist, served as the CEO of NAL Bank Plc (now Sterling Bank Plc) and was a two-term Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State.

Mr Akabueze obtained a B.Sc in Accounting from the University of Lagos and a postgraduate degree in Business Administration and Management from the Lagos Business School.