Gov Ortom: Kano-returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Benue
Governor Samuel Ortom has announced that a returnee from Kano tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Benue State.
The governor made this announcement while briefing journalists on Tuesday at the People’s House Makurdi.
Ortom advised anyone who has made contact with the victim should remain in isolation.
More to come shortly…
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 1:15 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,665,392
+22,122
Deaths
252,931
+690
Recovered
1,205,474
Active
2,206,393
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 1:15 pm (+01:00)