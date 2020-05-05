News

Gov Ortom: Kano-returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Benue

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Samuel Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom has announced that a returnee from Kano tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Benue State.

The governor made this announcement while briefing journalists on Tuesday at the People’s House Makurdi.

Ortom advised anyone who has made contact with the victim should remain in isolation.

More to come shortly…



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 1:15 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,665,392
+22,122
Deaths
252,931
+690
Recovered
1,205,474
Active
2,206,393
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 1:15 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close