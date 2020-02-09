Less than a minute

YBNL Boss Olamide set to drop new EP, “999” — unveils tracklist

Olamide — 999

Olamide has announced that he will be dropping a 9-track EP titled “999” on Monday, February 10, 2020, by 9 PM.

The 30-year-old Nigerian rapper shared the news through his official Instagram page (@olamide) on Sunday.

Baddo, as he is also called, published the tracklist of the upcoming project.

See Tracklist underneath: