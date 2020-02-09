Entertainment
YBNL Boss Olamide set to drop new EP, “999” — unveils tracklist
999 by Olamide gets release date
Olamide — 999
Olamide has announced that he will be dropping a 9-track EP titled “999” on Monday, February 10, 2020, by 9 PM.
The 30-year-old Nigerian rapper shared the news through his official Instagram page (@olamide) on Sunday.
Baddo, as he is also called, published the tracklist of the upcoming project.
See Tracklist underneath:
- No Time
- Warlords — featuring Snow, Phyno, Cheque and Khatti
- Billion Talk — featuring Milly
- Dance with the Devil — Sosa-E and Jack Millz
- Wonna
- Demons — featuring Jack Millz
- Mojo — featuring Jayboi
- Prophesy
- Rich + Famous