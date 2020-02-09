Entertainment

YBNL Boss Olamide set to drop new EP, “999” — unveils tracklist

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim February 9, 2020
Olamide has announced that he will be dropping a 9-track EP titled “999” on Monday, February 10, 2020, by 9 PM.

The 30-year-old Nigerian rapper shared the news through his official Instagram page (@olamide) on Sunday.

Baddo, as he is also called, published the tracklist of the upcoming project.

See Tracklist underneath:

  1. No Time
  2. Warlords — featuring Snow, Phyno, Cheque and Khatti
  3. Billion Talk — featuring Milly
  4. Dance with the Devil — Sosa-E and Jack Millz
  5. Wonna
  6. Demons — featuring Jack Millz
  7. Mojo — featuring Jayboi
  8. Prophesy
  9. Rich + Famous

 



