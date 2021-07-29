Hushpuppi: IGP orders investigation of fraud allegations against Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the review of the allegations against Abba Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, on Thursday evening.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

Okay.ng had earlier reported that the United States District Court for the Central District of California in a document titled ‘Six Indicted in International Scheme to Defraud Qatari School Founder and then Launder over $1 Million in Illicit Proceeds’ said alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, used a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nigeria, Abba Kyari, to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent.

However, Kyari in a statement issued reacting to the allegation narrated his dealings with Hushpuppi and why he arrested Vincent.

“Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2 years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life and they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened,” Kyari said.