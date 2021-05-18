Fraud: Dapo Abiodun suspends aide arrested in US

Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has suspended his aide, Abidemi Rufai, who was arrested in the United States over alleged $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud.

Okay.ng reports that Rufai was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday at JFK Airport in New York.

Reacting to the development, the governor’s spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, in a statement issued on Tuesday said that Abiodun cannot be held responsible for Rufai’s alleged involvement in fraud.

Somorin said: “Governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult.

“We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States, this morning.

“While the Governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun and Nigeria, he has since suspended the suspect from office to enable him to answer the charges levelled against him.Advertisement

“The Governor wishes to condemn any act capable of undermining his determination to institute an open, transparent, accountable and morally upright behaviour in the State and in governance.

“Abiodun remains committed to his agenda of building our future together and will not condone criminals either in his government or the state in general.”