23-year old only Son Drowns in a Swimming Pool in Anambra

A 23-year-old man and the only son of his parents, Chinecherem Nwankwo has drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in Anambra state.

Chinecherem who is a student of Nnamdi Azikwe university (UNIZIK), Akwa drowned at Trig points hotel in Nibo, Awka South LGA on Sunday, 20th December.

His friends however have suspected foul play in the death of Chinecherem because the deceased is a keen swimmer.

A Facebook user who claimed to be the deceased cousin has confirmed the incident on Facebook saying he didn’t see any proof that Chinecherem dies in a pool.

“I still don’t know how to join in spreading this kind of news! My cousin Chinecherem Nwankwo passed on at Trig Point Hotel, Nibo swimming pool? How? An only son? Just like that? At 23? What kind of talk is this? what is happening! Chy boy is a pro diver as far as I know! No trace of water! No bruise! It’s well. Rest in peace name.” he wrote.