Nigeria records 356 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 356 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 21st of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in FCT-79, Lagos-59, Kaduna-56, Katsina-37, Nasarawa-30, Kano-25, Edo-18, Gombe-14, Kebbi-12, Akwa Ibom-7, Rivers-7, Sokoto-7, Abia-3, Ogun-1 and Cross River -1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st December, there are 78,790 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

68,483 patients have been discharged with 1,227 deaths across the country.