The Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, has kicked the bucket.

The traditional leader was said to die of Coronavirus complications few days to his fifth coronation ceremony.

Sources had it that, the monarch has met late Major General John Irefin last month who died of Coronavirus complications also.

The palace chiefs are yet to say anything about the death of the monarch as of the time of compiling this report.