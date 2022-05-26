2023: Sanwo-Olu defeats two contestants to clinch Lagos APC governorship ticket

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in the state to emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

Okay.ng understands that Sanwo-Olu was declared winner by Adamu Shetima Yuguda, Chairman, Lagos State Primary Election Committee.

The governor polled 1,170 votes out of a total of 1,198 accredited voters to defeat two other contestants, Wale Oluwo and Abdulahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha.

The exercise was held at the Mobolaji Johnson arena, formerly known as Onikan stadium, on Lagos Island.