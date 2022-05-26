2023: Zulum wins Borno APC guber ticket

In the just concluded Borno State APC primaries held at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri on Thursday evening, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was declared winner.

The results were announced by Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Chairman of the APC Governorship and House of Assembly primaries for Borno State. Zulum won with 1,411 votes by delegates.

Maigari explained that 1,560 voters were registered for the primaries, while 1,422 voters were accredited, out of which 1,411 votes were recorded with no record of invalid votes.